Every Fall Season 1 Varsity sport at Byron-Bergen HS earned state Scholar-Athlete Team award

Press release:

The Byron-Bergen Senior High School proudly announces that every Fall Season 1 Varsity Byron-Bergen affiliated sports team achieved the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Scholar-Athlete Team award. The Fall Season 1 sports teams are boys cross-country, girls cross-country, gymnastics, boys soccer, and girls soccer.

Due to current state guidelines, cheerleading, football, and volleyball are designated as Fall Season 2 sports and are currently scheduled for the spring.

“It has been a unique fall sports season,” said Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “These athletes couldhave made excuses to coast in academics or athletics, and they didn’t. They got it done. They are excellent students and role models. Congratulations to all!”

The Scholar-Athlete program recognizes athletes for their academic success. NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Team awards go to teams whose average GPA equals 90 or above.

Scholar-Athlete Team award recipients:

Cross Country - Boys

Alden Belknap, Jeffrey Borycki, Cameron Carlson, Joshua Fleming, Frank Hersom, Colby Leggo, Lincoln McGrath, Gabriel Vallese, Corden Zimmerman

Cross Country - Girls

Cassidy Ball, Rachel Best, Dayanara Caballero, Grayson Erion, Hanna Loewke, Stephanie Onderdonk, Alaura Rehwaldt, Katherine Rogoyski, Grace Shepard, Leyna Wheeler

Gymnastics

Kendall Chase, Carli Kirkwood, Emily Salmonds, Mikayla Yohon