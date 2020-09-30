'Excellence': GC Sheriff's Office aces audit by Law Enforcement Accreditation Program

Press release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. is pleased to announce that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has completed the reaccreditation audit of its law enforcement bureau.

An accredited law enforcement agency is reassessed every five years and must show they have been in compliance with the 133 standards during that time period. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office received its initial accreditation in year 2000.

The Law Enforcement Accreditation Program provides agencies with a method for developing and adhering to the highest standards of professionalism, efficiency and effectiveness within the field of law enforcement and to provide formal recognition of that excellence. The Law Enforcement Accreditation Program is voluntary. Of the approximately 550 law enforcement agencies within New York State, approximately 145 agencies are accredited.

The Office will be officially recognized at the New York State Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Council meeting in Albany in December.

“I would like to show special recognition to Deputy Deborah Snyder for her dedication to the reaccreditation of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Sheron said. "I am extremely proud of the Sheriff’s Office for meeting these strict compliance standards set by the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Service and for the professionalism of all the employees of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office."