Expect traffic delays next week on Walnut, Law, and Chestnut for resurfacing work

Press release:

All motorists please be aware that Walnut Street (Rt 98), Law Street, and Chestnut Street (from City Line to Traffic Circle to Jackson Street) will experience traffic delays from Monday, May 9th to Thursday, May 12th from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for resurfacing operations. Milling will take place on the 9th and 10th and paving will occur on the 11th and 12th.

While work is being performed in this area, the roadway will be reduced to a single lane for all through traffic. Local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation.

This is weather-dependent work; if work is postponed it shall progress to the next workday.

Please contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 Option 1 if there are any questions.