July 20, 2021 - 3:05pm
Explore how to 'Divide NY Genesee County' at meeting in Bethany Town Hall on Monday night, please RSVP
posted by Press Release in news, Bethany, Divide NY Genesee Co., east bethany.
Press release:
All are welcome to attend a meeting on the topic of "Divide NY Genesee Co." at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26 at Bethany Town Hall.
It is located at 10510 Bethany Center Road in East Bethany.
Attend to learn more about this plan and how we can begin to implement it here in Genesee County!
We ask that you please RSVP to: [email protected]
Comments