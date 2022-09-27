Fairgrounds hosting sports collectibles show with 100 vendors on Saturday

Press release:

﻿On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Genesee County Fairgrounds will host one of the largest sports card and collectible shows in the region.

There will be roughly 100 vendor tables full of sports cards, autographs, supplies, hobby boxes and non-sports-related collectibles.

The show/sale will be from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and have free admission.

There will also be a food truck available on site.