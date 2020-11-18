Families invited to annual Warm the Night event at Batavia Middle School

Press release:

This Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Batavia Middle School and John Kennedy Intermediate are hosting a COVID-19 friendly event for all Batavia City School District families.

The annual Warm the Night will be held at Batavia Middle School at 96 Ross St.

Families are invited to come and pick out gently used and new winter clothing (including coats, hats, gloves, scarves and boots) for members of their family.

In addition, representatives from many community agencies will be available with information about their programs and services. The growing list of agencies includes:

Community Action of Genesee and Orleans

Catholic Charities

Blue Cross Blue Shield

AmeriCorps

Liberty Center

Neighborhood Legal Services

Connect 2-1-1

Batavia City Fire Department

Also, Christina Kulesz, DC, a Batavia chiropractor, will be there for free chair massages. There will be other free giveaways as well, including free Timbits and hot chocolate.