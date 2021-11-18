Family First Federal Credit Union donates to United Way's backpack program

Press release:

As an expansion of their commitment to communities within their footprint, Family First Federal Credit Union (FFFCU) held an employee food drive to help provide supplies to the United Way Backpack Program. This program supplies weekend meals to students within multiple school districts in Genesee County.

Additionally, FFFCU raised monies to supplement the purchasing of program food supplies.

"I am delighted that my colleagues and our members are so incredibly generous and recognize the importance of supporting the needs of children in our community,” said FFFCU Mortgage Loan Originator, Lisa Gautieri. “We are pleased to present the United Way with this gift of food and monetary donation to help ensure children’s food insecurities are decreased in Genesee County.”

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes has been supplying services and funding to many agencies throughout Genesee County and the funding received from FFFCU will be wholly used to purchase food for the Weekend Backpack Program.

Gautieri, along with FFFCU PR Specialist Sarah Kearney, accompanied United Way’s Senior Resource Development Manager Tammy Hathaway to Arc’s HUB to present their donation to the team who packs the weekend food bags. Arc’s AIM and WOW programs currently pack and administer the program to four participating schools in Genesee County.

“I absolutely love this piece of my job. I am so fortunate that Family First encourages me to help out more in our communities. They truly want to do more where it’s needed,’ said Kearney.

For more information on the Weekend Backpack Program and other United Way-supported programs, please contact Tammy Hathaway at 585-343-8141 or [email protected].