Farmers market coupons for veterans will be available on Thursday

Press Release:

On Thursday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Veterans Benefits Advisor will be at the Genesee Country Farmers Market. Distribution of the 2024 Farmers Market coupons will be available for Veterans.

Genesee Office for the Aging will be at the Genesee Country Farmers Market each Friday in July (5, 12, 19 and 26) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. distributing 2024 Farmers Market Coupons. Qualified seniors must be at least 60 years old and earn no more than $2322 a month for 1 person or $3152 a month for 2 people.

The market is now located in the parking lot across from O'Lacys on School Street between Center and Jackson Streets.