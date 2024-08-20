Farmers market coupons still available at Genesee County Office for the Aging

Press Release:

The Genesee County Office for the Aging is pleased to announce that Farmers’ Market Coupons are still available for eligible residents. These coupons can be picked up at the 2 Bank St., Batavia office, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

To ensure a smooth process, please be prepared with the following forms:

Statement of Eligibility Form – To be completed and signed by the individual picking up the coupons.

Informed Consent Form – To be completed and signed by the individual picking up the coupons.

Participant Proxy Assignment Form—If you are picking up coupons on behalf of an older adult, the older adult must complete this form and submit it along with the first two forms.

2024 Income Guidelines for Eligibility:

Household of 1: $2,322/month

Household of 2: $3,152/month

Household of 3: $3,981/month

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to receive Farmers’ Market Coupons. If you have any questions, please call 343-1611.