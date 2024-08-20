 Skip to main content

Farmers market coupons still available at Genesee County Office for the Aging

By Press Release

Press Release:

The Genesee County Office for the Aging is pleased to announce that Farmers’ Market Coupons are still available for eligible residents. These coupons can be picked up at the 2 Bank St., Batavia office, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

To ensure a smooth process, please be prepared with the following forms: 

2024 Income Guidelines for Eligibility: 

  • Household of 1: $2,322/month 
  • Household of 2: $3,152/month
  • Household of 3: $3,981/month 

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to receive Farmers’ Market Coupons. If you have any questions, please call 343-1611.

