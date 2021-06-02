Fathers Day Weekend: Tractor Pull at WNY Gas & Steam Show grounds, Alexander

Press release:

Day of Tractor Pulling June 19th, Saturday of Fathers Day Weekend, will be held at WNY Gas & Steam Show Association grounds, 10294 Gillate Road, Alexander.

Pulling starts at 9 a.m. with deadweight classes 4500#, 5500# and 6500#.

Stock Pull starts at noon. Stock Classes 5500-8500# and 9500-14,500#. Continuing with Enhanced Classes of 5500-8500# and 9500-14,500#.

In addition there will be 4-wheel drive trucks.

Bring Dad and enjoy the day together.

Admission: $10 adult; children 5-12 $5; 4 and under free.

We welcome you to bring your tractor to pull. If you have questions call Frank (716) 474-4492. General questions call Bill (716) 380-7061.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Please join us!