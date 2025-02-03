February at HLOM ushers in fashion, Black history, trivia and more

Press Release:

On February 11 at 6 p.m., come to the latest exhibit opening at the Holland Land Office Museum. "A Dressmakers Work: Fashioning the 19th-Century," will be officially open! Be the first to step back into a 19th-century dressmaker shop, pick out your fashions, and see the completed gowns and dresses. The exhibit highlights the over 300 highly talented and industrious women who worked as dressmakers across Genesee County from 1860 to 1900. All are welcome to attend the opening, as it is FREE! Refreshments will also be provided. We hope to see you there! If you would like to let us know of your attendance feel free to call the museum at 585-343-4727 or email us at hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m. In honor of President's Day, come and test your knowledge of our nation's Commander-in-Chiefs. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to welcome back Reverend Jeremai Williams as our next Guest Speaker on Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. Reverend Williams will be presenting with Gregory Brice in honor of Black History month on "African American Inventors," who have had a lasting impact on our lives as we know it. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you would like to attend, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

On February 27, at 9a.m., listen to County Historian Michael Eula present for our FREE morning coffee program Java with Joe! Michael will be presenting on a chapter out of his second book he is finishing, entitled "Hidden History of Genesee County." Admission is FREE and both coffee and donuts will be provided. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.