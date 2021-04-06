FEMA to provide financial aid for funeral expenses for COVID-19-related deaths after Jan. 20, 2020

Press release:

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will begin providing financial assistance for funeral expenses* incurred after Jan. 20, 2020 for deaths related to coronavirus (COVID-19) to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic .

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national, or qualified alien.

*Please note: If the funeral was prepaid then it is not eligible for these funds.

If you had COVID-19 funeral expenses, we encourage you to keep and gather documentation. Types of information should include:

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

(receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened. Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

At Bohm-Calarco-Smith, Burdett & Sanford and H.E. Turner & Co. Inc. we’re dedicated to assisting any community member in this process, regardless of the funeral home they choose to work with. Please contact our office at (585) 344-4295 today to let us support you and your loved ones during this trying time.