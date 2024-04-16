Field clean up at MacArthur Park is this weekend for upcoming baseball season

Press Release:

The Batavia Youth Baseball League is hosting a Field Clean Up to get ready for the upcoming baseball season.

Any local families registered to play this season or community volunteers interested in helping can show up at MacArthur Park on Denio Street, Batavia this coming weekend.

Come help on either Friday, April 19 from 4 – 6 p.m. or Saturday, April 20 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

During Field Clean-Up times, the Batavia Youth Baseball League will also be taking any donations of used baseball equipment for youth in need this season. The league will also be offering youth baseball pants to players who need pants for upcoming practices.