Fifteen new coronavirus cases reported today in Genesee County

Data Update –

Genesee County received 15 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 70s and 80s.

Eighteen of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.

Twelve of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

One of the new positive individuals is a resident of The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.

Orleans County received five new positive cases of COVID-19.