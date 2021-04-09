Fifteen new coronavirus cases reported today in Genesee County

Press release:

Genesee County reporting 15 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 19-20s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 90s.

Eleven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Two of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Genesee County Jail.

One of the new positive individuals is a resident of the New York State Veterans’ Home at Batavia.

Orleans County reporting eight new positive cases of COVID-19.