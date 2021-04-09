April 9, 2021 - 5:15pm
Fifteen new coronavirus cases reported today in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
Genesee County reporting 15 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 19-20s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 90s.
- Eleven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Two of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Genesee County Jail.
- One of the new positive individuals is a resident of the New York State Veterans’ Home at Batavia.
Orleans County reporting eight new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 50s and 70s.
- One of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Albion Correctional Facility.
- One of yesterday’s positive individuals was determined not to be an Orleans County resident, therefore that individual was removed from our count and yesterday’s positive count was 16 new positives totaling 2,638.
Comments