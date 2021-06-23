Local Matters

June 23, 2021 - 2:10pm

Final food box distribution is 2 p.m. Monday at Northgate church

posted by Press Release in Salvation Army, news, food distribution, northgate church, batavia.

Press release:

The Salvation Army in partnership with Northgate Free Methodist Church in Batavia will be hosting their final food box distribution at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 28th.

The distribution will take place at the church's north campus located at 8160 Bank Street Road. This is a drive-thru distribution.

Be sure your trunk/hatch are cleared out for the volunteers to place the boxes in your vehicle. You will need a photo ID for each household you will be picking up for.

There will be boxes of assorted fresh produce and boxes of assorted dairy items. The distribution will continue until the boxes are gone.

When lining up ahead of time please do not block traffic and stay in your vehicle until it is time to procede.

