Final summer concert in Elba features Genesee Ted on Thursday

Press Release:

The Elba Betterment Committee will be presenting our fifth and final concert of our summer series in a setting that only Elba can create. August 8, The Elba Village Park, Genesee Ted and our annual kids bash with Torrey Farms and Good Tymes Party rentals.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. with music at 6:30 p.m. There will be bounce houses and games, and whatever fun the Torreys are planning – we know it will be delicious!

The 50/50 that night will be to benefit the Jordyn Torrey Augello Foundation, providing monies towards Strong Hospital and the new gym floor at the YMCA.

The music will be all of our favorites from our local boys, and the food will be outstanding with The Original Red Osier and Islands Hawaiian, the fun foods from Good Tymes, Ice Cream and Chill and Circle B Winery.

And if that’s not enough, we will be drawing the winner of our giant 50/50 raffle that night. You will not want to miss this one!

All concerts are made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature and administered by GoArt.