Fire company instructors complete training

Press release:

The NYS Principles of Instructions course is an introductory course for individuals who will be conducting training at the fire company level. This 15-hour course was recently offered at the Genesee County Fire Training Center and is designed for fire service training officers and company officers.

Participants reviewed the qualities of a good instructor, job performance requirements, components of a lesson plan, cognitive and psychomotor lesson plans, dealing with adult learners, meeting individual learning needs, factors that affect learning, the instructor’s role in safety, new technologies in course delivery, and learning characteristics of different generations.

Volunteer and career firefighters regularly attend training courses to continually develop and refresh skills making the job of quality instructors even more valuable.

Ten firefighters representing five county fire companies completed the program held March 16 through March 21, 2022.

ALABAMA Ryan M. Thompson ALEXANDER Anthony R. Johnston BERGEN Jared Hicks ELBA Jennifer A. Cardinali

Nicholas J. Esten

Michael Heale

Michael J. Pfendler

Michael J. Schad

Nathan J. Tabor LE ROY Fay Fuerch

Visit your local fire department to find out more about volunteer opportunities