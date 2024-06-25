Fire hydrant flushing at Premier Genesee on Wednesday

Press Release:

Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation will be flushing fire hydrants on Wednesday, June 26 from approximately 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Please be advised that flushing may cause some discoloration of water. This does not represent a health hazard. However, citizens are cautioned to determine if the water is clear before washing clothes (or any other processing) as staining may occur. If you experience discolored water run the cold water in all your faucets for approximately 5-10 minutes.

Premier Genesee regrets any temporary inconvenience you may experience however, the flushing program is necessary to maintain a good water supply for our community. We thank you in advance for your cooperation.