Firefighters complete flashover training at Fire Training Center

The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services was the host of the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs (NYSAFC) FLASHOVER training.

The FLASHOVER training was held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on State Street Road, Batavia, on Sept. 10-11, where forty-three firefighters from around the region attended.

Seasoned instructors with years of experience teaching with a simulator, taught this program. The program included a one-hour classroom lecture, followed by two hours of intense live fire hands-on training evolutions in NYSAFC's mobile flashover simulator.

The FLASHOVER training allowed participants to experience fire development from the incipient stage all the way to flashover. Participants completing the training are now able to identify the signs of the event before being part of the flashover. It is said that if you are more than five feet from the doorway, your chance of survival in a flashover is minimal.

