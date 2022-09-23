Local Matters

September 23, 2022 - 6:08pm

Firefighters complete flashover training at Fire Training Center

posted by Press Release in Fire Training Center, fire services, news.

Press release:

The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services was the host of the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs (NYSAFC) FLASHOVER training. 

The FLASHOVER training was held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on State Street Road, Batavia, on Sept. 10-11, where forty-three firefighters from around the region attended.

Seasoned instructors with years of experience teaching with a simulator, taught this program. The program included a one-hour classroom lecture, followed by two hours of intense live fire hands-on training evolutions in NYSAFC's mobile flashover simulator.

The FLASHOVER training allowed participants to experience fire development from the incipient stage all the way to flashover.  Participants completing the training are now able to identify the signs of the event before being part of the flashover. It is said that if you are more than five feet from the doorway, your chance of survival in a flashover is minimal.

Participants of the FLASHOVER training Included:

AKRON

  • Hillery Dennies
  • Michael Dennies

ALABAMA

  • Gary Patnode
  • Michelle Patnode
  • Ryan Thompson

CITY OF BATAVIA

  • Ryan Darch
  • Nathan Flint
  • Allison Hubert
  • Jennifer Kirkum
  • Dalton Major
  • Benjamin Pickard

BOWMANSVILLE

  • Mike  Andrzewski
  • Evan MacPeek

CALEDONIA

  • Andrew Carpino
  • Samuel D'Agostino
  • RJ Kantowski
  • John Kellen
  • Michael Lubitow
  • Aaron Rychlicki
  • Nathan Sherlock

EAST BLOOMFIELD

  • Alex Brown
  • Bill Gasser
  • Abigail Miller

EAST PEMBROKE

  • Stephen Smelski

PERRY CENTER

  • David  Parfitt
  • Chuck Wright

PITTSFORD

  • Ron DeCamelia
  • Brian Garber
  • Matt Garber
  • Marc Krieger
  • Chris Otero

RANSOMVILLE

  • Jim Harbison
  • Chris Lederhouse
  • Justin Stoelting
  • Matt Wedge

SOUTH BYRON

  • Nicole Boldt
  • Vito Muoio
  • Jeremie Rassel
  • Jeffrey Starowitz

SPRINGWATER

  • Brian Nadeau
  • Zackery Ryan

WENDELVILLE

  • Thomas Braunscheidel
  • Benjamin Kalbfliesch

