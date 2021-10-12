Firefighters raising money to buy winter coats for local children

Press release:

Everyone knows that Western New York winters can be long, snowy and brutally cold. Can you imagine being a child trying to get to and from school in these conditions and not having a warm coat to wear?

The City of Batavia Firefighters Local 896 is once again teaming up with Operation Warm to provide winter coats to children in our community. Local 896 has partnered with Batavia Downs raising money to purchase brand new American made winter coats so children can comfortably and confidently get to school this winter.

In the past Local 896 has donated more than 300 coats through Operation Warm. Our goal this year is to raise enough funds to purchase 300 coats. City firefighters will coordinate with Batavia Community Schools and distribute coats in the coming months.

To donate easily and securely please visit:

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/operation-warm-inc/team-up-with-city-of-batavia-firefighters?fbclid=IwAR3lcxk0tMnKQQ94zKuf74S1YQKXBDt7YslkKcwWCknXrHmigUo8C8KBAfQ

Thank you for your continued support.