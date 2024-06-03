Five Genesee County graduates earn GCC degree alongside high school diploma

Press Release:

On May 18 Genesee Community College celebrated its 56th annual Commencement Ceremony with a group of 15 students from area high schools and homeschools deserving special mention. They completed their GCC degree requirements concurrently with their high school diplomas or New York State High School Equivalency. Nine of these graduates participated in the sixth annual cohort of the College's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Enrichment Program through GCC's Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) Office.

These high-achieving individuals include the following: Jason Anstey (Albion), Finnegan McCue (Albion), Meganne Moore (Albion), Lucy Rivers (Albion), Jacqueline Santiago Garcia (Albion) and Isabella Thom (Holly).

The following graduates took part in the STEM Enrichment Program: Alexander Balaban (Medina), Cash Domes (Attica), Connor Domoy (Oakfield), Kaylynn Green (Oakfield), Nicholas Martinucci (Batavia), Zachary Narowski (Perry), Benjamin Stone (Batavia), Kara Tobolski (Oakfield) and Samantha Werner (Warsaw).

The STEM Enrichment program began in 2012 allowing the students to start their college studies as early as the seventh grade. In addition to their traditional schoolwork, they enrolled in college level coursework each year taking advantage of many academic opportunities and successfully completing all of the rigorous challenges of an associate degree.

"We are extremely proud of these 15 exceptional students who have not only earned their high school diplomas but also completed their GCC degree requirements. Their dedication and hard work demonstrate the power of early college enrollment and the opportunities it provides. They are truly an inspiration to future generations of students," said Ann Valento, director of Accelerated College Enrollment programs at Genesee Community College.

Kaitlyn Harloff, STEM/EXCEL program coordinator at Genesee Community College, added, "This program highlights the remarkable achievements of our students and their ability to excel in demanding academic environments. Their success is a testament to the effectiveness of the STEM Enrichment Program and the commitment of our faculty and staff to support and guide them."

Genesee Community College's 56th annual Commencement Ceremony was held at the Richard C. Call Arena and featured special guest Keynote Speaker Dr. James M. Sunser, President of Genesee Community College. To view the ceremony, please visit: https://www.genesee.edu/commencement/.

For more information contact Vice President, Development, Admissions and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.