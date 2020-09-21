September 21, 2020 - 4:56pm
Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received five new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Byron and Oakfield.
- One of the new positive cases is a resident at the NYS Veterans Home.
- One of the positive individuals is less than 20 years old, one is in their 30s, two are in their 50s and one is in their 80s.
- One of the individuals was on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Twenty-two new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- One of the new positive cases resides in Yates and one of the new positive cases resides in Carlton.
- One of the individuals is in their 30’s and one of the individuals is in their 50’s.
- Neither of the individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and were released from mandatory isolation.
- Nine new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.