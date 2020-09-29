Local Matters

September 29, 2020 - 4:18pm

Five new COVID cases reported, two under 20, in Elba, Oakfield, Alabama

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, elba, Oakfield, Alabama.

Press release:

  • Genesee County received five new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Elba, and Oakfield.
    • Two of the individuals are between the ages of 0-20, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s, and one is in their 60s.
    • The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Fourteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
       
  • Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
  • Nine new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.

