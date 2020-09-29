September 29, 2020 - 4:18pm
Five new COVID cases reported, two under 20, in Elba, Oakfield, Alabama
Press release:
- Genesee County received five new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Elba, and Oakfield.
- Two of the individuals are between the ages of 0-20, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s, and one is in their 60s.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Fourteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Nine new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.