FLYAP hosts annual signing day, more than 40 students begin paid co-ops and job shadows

Press Release:

The Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program (FLYAP) held its annual “Signing Day” for the Genesee County BOCES – Batavia Campus at Genesee Community College’s (GCC) BEST Center. More than 40 students at several local advanced manufacturing companies throughout the region. Fourteen seniors will begin their paid co-ops, while 27 juniors will job shadow at companies in Genesee, Livingston, Wyoming, and Monroe counties.

“The Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program is proud to grow its partnership with the Genesee Valley BOCES – Batavia Campus,” said Rich Turner, RTMA’s Director of Workforce Development. “We are connecting youth to exclusive on-the-job opportunities which will strengthen the workforce in the GLOW Region while preparing the next generation of advanced manufacturing professionals.”

The Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program was created in 2018 by the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association (RTMA) in partnership with Monroe Community College (MCC). The program is the first of its kind in New York State and is also supported by the RG&E Foundation, Genesee County Economic Development Center and Workforce Development Institute.

Since its inception, FLYAP has connected more than 825 students to nearly 150 businesses throughout the great Rochester and Finger Lakes region. FLYAP students have also earned credit for more than 750 college classes at no cost.

FLYAP will also be hosting “Signing Day” celebrations at other career and technical education high schools throughout the region.