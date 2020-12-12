Food boxes packed for local families thanks to farmers, American Legion Post 626, and charitable people

Press release:

For at least the past 10 years, the American Legion, Post #626 of Oakfield-Alabama, has offered food boxes to those who might welcome a little extra help this time of year.

Information on families who might need these boxes was shared by our local schools, churches and community members.

The boxes were packed earlier this week with help from the people in the top photo, from left: Jessie Underwood, Fred Henry, Ed Mileham, Skip Cornelius, Jim Zasowski, and Rev. Robert Elkins.

The boxes included canned fruits and vegetables, cabbage, squash, eggs, apples, pie crusts, cake mixes, frosting, cookies, a ham or turkey, cereal, pickles, gravy mixes. Everything needed for an amazing holiday meal!

Food donations were gratefully received from:

Alabama Holley Farm (the Alexander Family) -- Alabama

(the Alexander Family) -- Alabama James Piedimonte & Sons Produce (all the trimmings) -- Holley

(all the trimmings) -- Holley Kreher's Farm Fresh Eggs (eggs) -- Clarence

(eggs) -- Clarence Bonduelle USA Inc. (turkeys) -- Oakfield

(turkeys) -- Oakfield John Starowitz -- Star Growers Inc. (onions) -- Elba

-- (onions) -- Elba Ronald Bruckner (stuffing) -- Medina

(stuffing) -- Medina Roberts Farm Market (apples) -- Medina

Monetary donations were also received to assist with purchasing additional food.

"We at the American Legion wish to give them (contributors) all our special thanks and appreciation for without them, none of this would have been possible."

The Legion would also like to acknowledge that any food not needed for the boxes will be shared with the Corfu Food Pantry to assist them with their mission to the community.

We wish you and your family all the best this time of year and good fortune for 2021.

American Legion Post #626 is located at 6554 Alleghany Road, Basom.

Photo submitted by Ed Mileham.