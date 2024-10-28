Food Network star Anne Burrell to host cooking demonstration at Batavia Downs

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell will be hosting “An Afternoon with Anne Burrell” at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel in the Park Place Events Center on Sunday, November 24 at 3 p.m.

Attendees will see Chef Anne prepare an entrée, side, and dessert and hear about all the fun she has hosting her hit show Worst Cooks In America on Food Network. Come see one of America’s favorite chefs!

Following the show, Anne will be hosting a small reception for those with Meet and Greet tickets. Dinner with the same items Anne demonstrated making will be held at two different seating times (5 p.m. and 7 p.m.) in the Genesee Room upstairs.

Show only tickets are $60, Show and Dinner Tickets are $110 (choose seatings at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.), Show and Meet and Greet Only are $150, and VIP (show, 7 p.m. dinner & meet and greet) are $200.

Tickets are on sale now at BataviaConcerts.com.

“With the Buffalo Bills on a bye week and Thanksgiving the week after, we thought it would be a perfect time for folks to come see this famous upstate New Yorker, “ said Byron Brown, President & CEO of Batavia Downs. “I know our patrons will be looking forward to her demonstrating her culinary skills and hearing stories about her time as a TV Star.”