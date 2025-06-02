Football: Buffalo Stampede score late to beat Genesee County Spartans

Press release:

Written by Mike Pettinella for the Genesee County Spartans

The Genesee County Spartans lost to the Buffalo Stampede, 18-17, on Saturday in a Northeastern Football Alliance AA Division season opener at Mulray Park in South Buffalo.

Stampede backup quarterback Anthony Davis found Kendrick Benson from 10 yards out with 54 seconds remaining to complete the host squad’s comeback from a 17-6 deficit.

The winning play was set up by a fumble recovery at the Spartans’ 20-yard line by Tyler Wilson with about three minutes to play.

After falling behind, the Spartans drove down to about the Stampede’s 30-yard line before a deep pass down the sideline was intercepted by Marcelus Tolivar to seal Buffalo’s victory.

Petry’s 30-yard field goal had given the Spartans a 17-6 lead in the third quarter before Buffalo rallied.

Wide receiver Deyonci Farley scored both of the Spartans’ touchdowns on passes from QB Corey Turpin – the first capping a 60-yard opening drive and the second late in the first quarter. Petry was successful on both extra point attempts.

Spartans’ Head Coach Harry Rascoe said the loss was a case of “taking our foot off the gas and committing a couple of costly turnovers.”

“We played probably our best first half ever and dominated the statistics,” he said. “We just didn’t finish it off.”

Rascoe said that tight end Logan Pike had a big day, with seven catches for 150-plus yards, while running back Will LaMar carried for about 70 yards.

On defense, Dontre Woods had an interception while defensive end Gunner Rapone, free safety Takhi West and linebackers Marley English and Martin Krayna each had multiple tackles.

The Spartans limited the Stampede to about 230 yards of total offense.

For the Stampede, Davis completed eight of 11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns – the first was a 15-yarder to Kaleb Walker – while running back Auston Neal tallied the team’s other TD. Defensively, Amir Dubose led the way with five tackles and forced the fumble late in the game.

The Spartans’ home opener is set for 7 p.m. next Saturday (June 7th) at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia against the Watertown Red & Black.

The team’s schedule is as follows (game times to be determined):

June 7 – Watertown Red & Black (Van Detta Stadium, Batavia), 7 p.m.

June 14 – at Ithaca Warriors, 5 p.m.

June 21 – Upstate Predators (Pembroke Town Park), 5 p.m.

June 28 – at Lockport Wildcats (Outwater Park), 7 p.m.

July 12 – Southern Tier Stallions (Pembroke Town Park), 5 p.m.

July 19 – Lake Erie Power Pines (Pembroke Town Park), 5 p.m.

Aug. 2 – TBA.

Genesee Spartans’ roster (uniform number, name, position):

0 Gunner Rapone DE

1 Jzhon Henderson DB