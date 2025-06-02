 Skip to main content

Football: Buffalo Stampede score late to beat Genesee County Spartans

By Press Release
Press release:

Written by Mike Pettinella for the Genesee County Spartans

The Genesee County Spartans lost to the Buffalo Stampede, 18-17, on Saturday in a Northeastern Football Alliance AA Division season opener at Mulray Park in South Buffalo.

Stampede backup quarterback Anthony Davis found Kendrick Benson from 10 yards out with 54 seconds remaining to complete the host squad’s comeback from a 17-6 deficit.

The winning play was set up by a fumble recovery at the Spartans’ 20-yard line by Tyler Wilson with about three minutes to play.

After falling behind, the Spartans drove down to about the Stampede’s 30-yard line before a deep pass down the sideline was intercepted by Marcelus Tolivar to seal Buffalo’s victory.

Petry’s 30-yard field goal had given the Spartans a 17-6 lead in the third quarter before Buffalo rallied.

Wide receiver Deyonci Farley scored both of the Spartans’ touchdowns on passes from QB Corey Turpin – the first capping a 60-yard opening drive and the second late in the first quarter. Petry was successful on both extra point attempts.

Spartans’ Head Coach Harry Rascoe said the loss was a case of “taking our foot off the gas and committing a couple of costly turnovers.”

“We played probably our best first half ever and dominated the statistics,” he said. “We just didn’t finish it off.”

Rascoe said that tight end Logan Pike had a big day, with seven catches for 150-plus yards, while running back Will LaMar carried for about 70 yards.

On defense, Dontre Woods had an interception while defensive end Gunner Rapone, free safety Takhi West and linebackers Marley English and Martin Krayna each had multiple tackles.

The Spartans limited the Stampede to about 230 yards of total offense.

For the Stampede, Davis completed eight of 11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns – the first was a 15-yarder to Kaleb Walker – while running back Auston Neal tallied the team’s other TD. Defensively, Amir Dubose led the way with five tackles and forced the fumble late in the game.

The Spartans’ home opener is set for 7 p.m. next Saturday (June 7th) at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia against the Watertown Red & Black.

The team’s schedule is as follows (game times to be determined):

  • June 7 – Watertown Red & Black (Van Detta Stadium, Batavia), 7 p.m.
  • June 14 – at Ithaca Warriors, 5 p.m.
  • June 21 – Upstate Predators (Pembroke Town Park), 5 p.m.
  • June 28 – at Lockport Wildcats (Outwater Park), 7 p.m.
  • July 12 – Southern Tier Stallions (Pembroke Town Park), 5 p.m.
  • July 19 – Lake Erie Power Pines (Pembroke Town Park), 5 p.m.
  • Aug. 2 – TBA.

Genesee Spartans’ roster (uniform number, name, position):

0    Gunner Rapone       DE
1    Jzhon Henderson     DB
2    Alex Rood           LB
3    Jzon Richardson     WR
4    Kareem Pryor        RB
5    Deyonci Farley      WR
6    Nick Santos         WR
7    Brandon Robinson    LB
8    Ryley Elliott       DL
9    Marley English      LB
10   Corey Turpin        QB
11   Malkolm Taylor      LB/DB
13   Ben McMindes        WR
14   Aiden Pitts         WR
16   Martin Krayna       LB
17   Takhi West          FS
18   Devan Flanagan      WR
19   Jalen White         DL
20   Will Lamar          RB
21   Delonta Curry       LB
22   Cody Wenner         DB
23   Caleb Cudzillo      DB
24   Eric Snell          LB
25   Dontre Woods        DB
26   Emmanuel Fisher     RB
27   Jaysen Wylie        DB
28   Keith Neureuter     DB
32   Jayden Osborne      LB/DL
33   Robert Thurston Jr. TE
40   Julia Petry         K
51   Mekhi Rivera        LB/DL
54   Nick Mitchell       DL
55   Aaron Treleaven     G
60   Thomas Richmond     G
61   Alex Merica         C
70   Timothy King        T
78   Baylee Vercruysse   T
80   Tai Reffell         WR
89   Logan Pike          TE
97   Jack Fox-Salah      DL
99   Franklon Rice       DL
Submitted photos.
