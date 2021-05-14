Local Matters

May 14, 2021 - 4:17pm

For May 11 -14, Genesee County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

posted by Press Release in news, coronavirus, covid-19.

Press release:

Data Update – Covering May 11 to May 14:

  • Genesee County reporting 26 new positive cases of COVID-19. 
    • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, and 50s. 
    • Seven of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
    • Thirty-four of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10 day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.

Orleans County reporting 16 new positive cases of COVID-19.  

  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 80s.
  • Zero of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • Thirty of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10 day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.

