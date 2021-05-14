May 14, 2021 - 4:17pm
For May 11 -14, Genesee County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases
Press release:
Data Update – Covering May 11 to May 14:
- Genesee County reporting 26 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, and 50s.
- Seven of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Thirty-four of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10 day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
Orleans County reporting 16 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 80s.
- Zero of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Thirty of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10 day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
