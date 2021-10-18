For second week, gas price post steep climb

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.33, up six cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.17. The New York State average is $3.43 – up eight cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.25. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $3.38 (up five cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.36 (up five cents from last week)

Ithaca - $3.43 (up seven cents from last week)

Rochester - $3.42 (up seven cents from last week)

Rome - $3.44 (up eight cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.39 (up six cents from last week)

Watertown - $3.42 (up eight cents since last week)

Gas prices took a big jump over the past two weeks with national gas prices increasing 13 cents in two weeks. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased along with gasoline demand. Despite that drop in demand, which would typically bring prices down, gas prices increased. But high crude prices (above $80 per barrel) remain the main culprit for rising pump prices. As crude prices remain elevated, pump prices will likely follow suit.