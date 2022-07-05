For third straight week, gas prices fall to lowest level in a month

Press release from the Automobile Association of America:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.80, down 10 cents from last Monday and down 8 cents in one week since last Tuesday. One year ago, the price was $3.13. The New York State average is $4.89, down 7 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.18. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $4.79 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo - $4.81 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Elmira - $4.87 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca - $4.91 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rochester - $4.92 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Rome - $4.95 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse - $4.88 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Watertown - $4.93 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

About 80 percent of gas stations across the country are now selling regular unleaded gasoline for under $5 a gallon. Oil prices are down amid broad market concern regarding the potential for economic growth to slow or stall due to rising interest rates and inflation. This morning, oil prices are at $103 to $107 compared to $108 to $113 per barrel one week ago.

With the Independence Day holiday behind us, summer travel is in full swing. AAA expected 47.9 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. This is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019 with car travel setting a new record. Summer travel is expected to be robust through Labor Day.