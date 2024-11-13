Former Alexander track star leading the way for triathlon at Roberts Wesleyan

Jadyn Mullen

Submitted photo.

By Connor Beagle

Women’s Triathlon is an “emerging sport” at the NCAA level. When Alexander Central School alum Jadyn Mullen transferred to Roberts Wesleyan University this past fall, she wanted to give Triathlon a go in hopes of using it as a way to cross train for the upcoming track and field season.

This past weekend Mullen capped off her successful rookie season as a member of the Redhawks triathlon team with a 43rd place finish at the NCAA DII National Championships, helping lead the Redhawks to a 10th place team finish in their second season as a program.

Mullen had a phenomenal first season with the team, coming in already having a background in running as a cross country and track and field athlete, as well as swimming, three sports she competed in at Alexander Central. All Mullen needed to perfect was her biking.

In her first ever Triathlon event Mullen placed 9th overall, leading her team to a 3rd place finish at the Patriot Sprint in Williamsburg, Virgina. Heading into the second week of the season, Mullen had fallen ill, so she did not compete at the Duquesne University Invitational.

However, Mullen would return the following week and travel with the team to Richmond, Virginia for the Robious Landing Triathlon. Hurricane damage in Virginia eliminated the swim portion of the event, making it a duathlon. Mullen again would lead the way for the Redhawks, finishing 37th overall, helping the Redhawks finish 9th overall as a team and 3rd out of Division II competitors.

Next on the schedule for Mullen and the Redhawks was the NCAA East Region Qualifier in Wake Forest, North Carolina. The Redhawks finished 5th among the Division II teams and 14th overall, with Mullen coming in at 24th overall, which helped secure her spot in the NCAA DII National Championships.

At the NCAA DII National Championships in Clermont, Florida this past weekend, along with three of her teammates Mullen finished 43rd, fellow Redhawks Joane Arzalluz Garzon, Jenna Maendel, and Paige Kern each finished 53rd, 61st, and 65th out of 69 total Division II competitors.

Last season the Redhawks sent Avon High School Alum Brett VanBoden to Nationals, where she placed 145th overall. This season saw much more success for the Redhawks who managed to place within the top 10 of Division II as a team.

Mullen hopes to continue to grow stronger as a triathlete heading into the 2025 season and help make an impact on the track and field team this season for the Redhawks. Mullen opens up the indoor track and field season at the Mike Kowal Multi Meet at Edinboro University on Dec 7-8.