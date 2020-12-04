Former Army Air Corps vet reissued membership in Caterpillar Club at 106

Photos and information from the VA Western New York Healthcare System.

In a special virtual award ceremony at the Batavia VA Medical Center this afternoon, a 106-year-old former Army Air Corps captain was reissued a special membership award in the Caterpillar Club.

At 2 p.m. Spruce Lodge Community Living Center resident Sydney L. Cole received a special pin signifying that he successfully bailed out of a damaged airplane and survived by using a parachute to land.

“On January 2nd, 1945 @ 1100 a.m., 2nd Lieutenant Sydney Cole was forced to jump out of his disabled Piper Cub airplane over the skies of Belgium and into German-held territory. He deployed his Irvin backpack-style parachute at an altitude of 1,000 feet and survived the emergency jump.

"He was then automatically eligible to join the Caterpillar Club – a club whose members can only join, quite literally, by accident. All one needs to do is successfully bail out of a damaged airplane and survive by using a parachute. It has been described as the club that no one wants to join, but its distinguished members include aviation pioneers Charles Lindbergh, astronaut John Glenn and former president, George H.W. Bush."

Upon verification of the requirements, members receive a “caterpillar pin” -- symbolizing the source of the silk used to make the first parachute canopies.

"Captain Sydney Cole, we are pleased to be able to reissue the prestigious caterpillar pin to you, as well as the ORIGINAL application for membership that you signed in December of 1945. God Bless America and thank you for the sacrifices you made on behalf of all Americans.”

