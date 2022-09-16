Former Le Roy resident pleads guilty in welfare fraud case

Press release from Department of Social Services:

Kristin Forte, 34, formerly of Le Roy, was sentenced to a 1-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of Disorderly Conduct in Batavia Town Court on July 26, 2022.

Forte was originally charged with eight counts of 1st degree offering a false instrument for filing, five counts of 2nd-degree forgery and one count of 3rd degree grand larceny after an investigation by the Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigations Unit revealed that she failed to correctly report her income and forged signatures of her employers. She subsequently received $3,767 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

Forte has made full restitution of $3,767 to the Department of Social Services. She will also be disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for one year.

Anyone wishing to report suspected cases of Welfare Fraud in Genesee County can contact the Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigations Unit at (585) 344-2580, ext 6417 or 6541