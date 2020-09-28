Former Muckdogs general manager named branch manager for Tompkins

Press release:

Travis Sick has recently joined Tompkins Bank of Castile as Branch Manager in the Arcade office. In his new role, he is responsible for overseeing daily operations of the branch, staff development and customer care. In addition, he also oversees business development for Tompkins, focusing on gaining new customers and retaining existing ones.

Prior to joining Tompkins, Sick worked three years as the Director of Game Day Operations & Special Events for the Rochester Red Wings and nine years as General Manager of the Batavia Muckdogs. In those roles, he was responsible for business development, overseeing operations and outside events, as well as providing a high level of customer service.

“We are pleased to welcome Travis to our growing community banking team,” said Diane Torcello, senior vice president, Community Banking. “He will ensure that we continue to provide the highest level of customer service while creating mutually beneficial financial relationships with small business customers. He will truly be an asset to our team.”

Sick earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management and business management from St. John Fisher College. He currently resides in Corfu.