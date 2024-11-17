Former O-A cross country star Zachary Hall is making strides at Roberts Wesleyan

Zachary Hall

Photo by Noelle Natale.

By Connor Beagle

It seems like deja vu for former Oakfield-Alabama Cross Country star Zachary Hall, as the now Roberts Wesleyan Senior Cross Country runner cruised to an East Coast Conference (ECC) title.

Former Oakfield-Alabama standout Cross Country and Track & Field runner Zachary Hall had an interesting start to his running career. Hall had seen plenty of success early and often on the track, claiming multiple sectional championships and racing at the 2019 NY State Outdoor Track & Field Championships, but struggled to reach the mountain top when it came to Cross Country. As a high school Senior, Hall’s goal was to win a Cross Country sectional championship. Hall had watched two of his teammates win the title he wanted so badly in the two years leading up to his Senior season. He was hungry to come out on top at the 2020 Class DI Sectional Championships and he did just that on his home course with a time of 16:50.

After a successful Senior season at Oakfield-Alabama, Hall would look to continue his success on the trails at the collegiate level. Hall committed to the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) where he would run the 2021 Cross Country season for the Tigers.

However, it did not take long for Hall to realize he did not want to be an engineer. After talking with former high school teammate and now Roberts Wesleyan alumni Karly Smith, Hall decided to transfer and enroll at Roberts that January. Hall would join many familiar faces on campus and make plenty of new friends, even meeting his fiancé.

At Roberts, Hall would lace up his spikes yet again and race for the Redhawks. For the Redhawks, Hall found his stride as a Sophomore, finishing 4th at the ECC Cross Country Championships. Heading into his Junior season however, Hall had goals for the track, as he wanted to break the 15-min mark in the 5000 meter run.

After being very close to going sub-15 in the 2022-23 Track & Field season, Hall wanted to join his four teammates Lee Sortore, Blake Kasper, Owen White, and Jackson Doran as a member of the exclusive sub-15 min 5K club. Heading into the 2023-24 season Hall seemed prime to do just that. At the 2023 ECC Cross Country Championships Hall finished 5th overall and helped the Redhawks clinch their ninth straight conference championship.

Throughout the Indoor season Hall would be very close to eclipsing sub-15, but would fall short. Hall would go on to win the 5K conference title for the indoor season and was eager to see results come during outdoor.

Hall would start off the outdoor season at the Redhawk Invitational on his home track with teammate Blake Kasper pacing him, only to finish with a time of 15:08 and face plenty of disappointment. After that race Hall had lots of time to prepare for his next 5K which would come during the Bison Outdoor Classic at Bucknell University.

Hall’s moment came and it was no disappointment, as he cruised to a 14:47 finish in the 5K alongside all of his teammates. Hall would go on to improve upon that time during the Harrison Dillard Twilight at Baldwin-Wallace University, running a 14:46 and would also go on to win the 5K conference title for the outdoor season as well.