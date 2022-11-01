Former United Methodist Church in Alexander becomes independent

Press release:

Church members in the Village of Alexander recently voted to become an independent church with the new name being The Church in Alexander. Formerly the Alexander United Methodist Church (UMC), the status and name change became official on Oct. 6 during the Upper New York UMC Annual Conference. Alexander UMC was 1 of 8 churches in the region that was approved to establish independent churches.

“We’re excited for this new transition and to see what God will do with His church in Alexander,” said Charlie Miller, Administrative Council Chairman.

As part of the transition process, the church is seeking a full-time pastor to lead the congregation. Applications are currently being accepted. If interested in applying, please reach out to the church office at 585-591-1765.

Norb Fuest, Chair of the Church Employee Relations Committee stated, “Our church family continues to be in prayer for the right person to fill the pulpit. This is a great opportunity for someone who is being called to expand their ministry efforts and to shepherd a newly formed church.”

The Church in Alexander’s mission is to connect with others, lead them to Christ, and prepare God’s people for works of service that the Body of Christ may be built up.

To learn more about The Church in Alexander, consider attending Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. The church is located at 10540 Main Street, in the village of Alexander. You can also check out the church’s website at thechurchinalexander.com or by searching The Church in Alexander on Facebook.