Forum Players, guest alumni give raw, powerful monologues about Rodney King & the LA riots

Genesee Community College Forum Players and guest alumni will broadcast their performance of Anna Deavere Smith's "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" online for FREE today and tomorrow ONLY!

Anyone, anywhere, will be able to view this moving performance any time between now and 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 6 by clicking on this link.

Due to the graphic and violent video footage, racial slurs and strong mature language used in this production, viewer and parental discretion is advised.

After interviewing more than 300 individuals who were witness to the riots in Los Angeles that erupted following the acquittal of the police officers* charged with assaulting Rodney King 30 years ago, Smith delicately compiled those raw experiences into a series of powerful monologues that bring a range of perspectives into focus.

"Watching the evening news recently and seeing story after story of the violence taking place all around us, I couldn't help but feel like it was all too familiar," said Director of Fine Arts Maryanne Arena. "I wanted to do something to help our community listen to each other and learn from our past.

"Knowing so many of our students are learning remotely and feeling the heaviness of the anniversary of Rodney King's arrest approaching, this piece is the perfect selection."

As a special interest project, six talented GCC alumni have returned to participate in this performance:

Alex Grayson , Class of 2011

, Class of 2011 Sania Hyatt , Class of 2015

, Class of 2015 Tori Ogunsanya , Class of 2019

, Class of 2019 Maria Albanese , Class of 2016

, Class of 2016 Antonio Ware , Class of 2009

, Class of 2009 Shellene Bailey, Class of 2010

Also making a special appearance is local performer, Riley Asher Stalbaum, professional trainer at the Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel.

"Can't we all just get along?" -- Rodney King