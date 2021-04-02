Four dates set for guided doggie walkies at the Genesee County Park & Forest

Press release:

Bring your best friend and join us for a guided dog walk through the Genesee County Park & Forest from 10 to 11 a.m. on:

Saturday April 3 rd

Saturday May 1 st

Saturday June 12 th

Saturday July 10th

This guided walk is great for socialization and healthy exercise! Meet at the Interpretive Nature Center.

Dogs must be on a leash at all times. Current license or proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination is required. Aggressive dogs will not be allowed to participate.

Cost is $5/dog and all proceeds go to the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

Masks must be worn whenever unable to maintain six feet of social distance. Participants are encouraged to wash their hands often or use hand sanitizer.

Preregistration is required! Call (585) 344-1122 to register.

The Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center is located at 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.