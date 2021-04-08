Four local girls chosen to attend virtual NY Girls State Week in June

Submitted photo and press release:

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #576 of Le Roy has selected four girls who are local high school juniors to attend this year's New York Girls State Week, held virtually the week of June 28th .

Evelyn Babcock and Allison Privatera, both of Le Roy High School, have been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) New York Girls State. Selected as alternates are Samantha Sikora and Alexa Wolcott, both of Pavilion High School.

As part of the premier ALA program, the girls will study local, county and state government processes during this five-day nonpartisan political learning experience.

The girls were selected to attend Girls State based on selection criteria through Auxiliary unit and/or high school, which includes being in the top third of her class, along with consideration given to scholastic achievements, leadership, character, honesty and physical fitness.

Representing Genesee County

Allison Privatera is the daughter of Patrick and Maureen Privatera, of Le Roy. Allison is involved in the National Honor Society, Scholastic Bowl, school musicals, Marching Band, Bioinformatics, DECA, Mock Trial, National Flight Academy, and the tennis team. She participates in many clubs, helped multiple times doing community service, and assists at the New Start Kitty Shelter.

Representing Le Roy Unit #576

Evelyn Babcock, of Le Roy High School, is the daughter of Sue Babcock Collier and Mark Babcock. She participates in National Honor Society, Scholastic Bowl, Mathletes, Student Council, Sports Med, Pride and Allies, DECA, Cross County, Volleyball, Indoor & Outdoor Track, Swimming, school musicals, Chorus, and, along with her twin brother, created Knights Academic Access Program. She also participates in Spanish Club and Chess Club as well as helping multiple times doing community service projects.

ALA Girls State attendees, known as “citizens,” receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mock political parties. The young women then campaign, hold rallies, debate, and ultimately vote to elect city, county, and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Attendees not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of those elected to share their viewpoints as citizens.

Every spring, approximately 25,000 young women across the country are selected to attend ALA Girls State programs in their respective states. Two outstanding citizens from each of the 50 ALA Girls State programs are then chosen to represent their state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation held in Washington, D.C., in July.

Congratulations Girls!

Photo, from left: Samantha Sikora, of Pavilion High School -- alternate selection; Alexa Wolcott, of Pavilion High School -- alternate selection; Allison Privatera, of Le Roy High School --representing Genesee County; and Evelyn Babcock, of Le Roy High School, representing Le Roy American Legion Auxiliary Unit #576.