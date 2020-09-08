September 8, 2020 - 4:13pm
Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Genesee County
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received four new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia, Byron, Elba, and Pembroke.
- One of the positive individuals is less than 20, two individuals are in their 40s, and one individual is in their 50s.
- Three of the individuals were not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation
- Twenty-five new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Three of the community positive cases are located in Albion, Clarendon and Kendal.
- Seven of the positive individuals are located at the Albion Correctional Facility.
- One of the positive individuals is less than 20, two individual are in their 20s, three individuals are in their 30s, one individual is in their 40s, and three individuals are in their 50s.
- The community positive individuals were not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Nineteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.