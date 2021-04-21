April 21, 2021 - 4:45pm
Four new COVID-19 cases in Genesee County today, all in Central Region, and one death
Press release:
Genesee County reporting four new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- The individuals are in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
- Six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Seven of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We are saddened to report the loss of one community resident. The individual was over 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. Our deepest condolences to the families and friends during this very difficult time.
Orleans County reporting 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.
- Twelve of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the new positive individuals were previously on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
