October 15, 2020 - 4:13pm
Four new COVID-positive tests reported in Genesee County
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received four new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia and Pembroke.
- The individuals are between the ages of 0-20, 30s, 50s and 60s.
- None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- We are diligently working on reporting the numbers from the previous days. A complete count will be reflective on the GOW COVID-19 interactive map by tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 16. Thank you for your ongoing patience.
- Orleans County received four new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion and Carlton.
- The individuals are in their 20s, 40s, and 50s.
- None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation
- Four new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.