October 15, 2020 - 4:13pm

Four new COVID-positive tests reported in Genesee County

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

  • Genesee County received four new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Batavia and Pembroke.
    • The individuals are between the ages of 0-20, 30s, 50s and 60s.
    • None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • We are diligently working on reporting the numbers from the previous days. A complete count will be reflective on the GOW COVID-19 interactive map by tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 16. Thank you for your ongoing patience.
  • Orleans County received four new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Albion and Carlton.
    • The individuals are in their 20s, 40s, and 50s.
    • None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation
    • Four new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.

