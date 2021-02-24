Local Matters

February 24, 2021 - 4:08pm

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases today in Genesee County

posted by Press Release in covid-19, news, coronavirus.

Data Update – 

  • Genesee County received 14 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in the:
      • Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) 
      • East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s. 
  • Twenty-three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.  
  • Fourteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

 

Orleans County received 19 new positive cases of COVID-19.  

  • The positive cases reside in the:
    • West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
    • Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
    • East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s,30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
  • Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
  • Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • Correction for the West Region, an individual was removed as they were not an Orleans County resident, the correct number of positives for Tuesday is one less (2,381)

