February 24, 2021 - 4:08pm
Fourteen new COVID-19 cases today in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in covid-19, news, coronavirus.
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 14 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s.
- Twenty-three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Fourteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County received 19 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s,30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Correction for the West Region, an individual was removed as they were not an Orleans County resident, the correct number of positives for Tuesday is one less (2,381)
