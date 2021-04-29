Free 2021 rentals for five raised growing beds available at city's Community Garden, first-come first-serve
Press release:
Attention City of Batavia residents -- you can be one of five gardeners to receive a 4' x 4' raised bed rental – for FREE for the 2021 growing season at the City of Batavia Community Garden.
This opportunity is offered on a first-come first-serve basis to city residents who do not already have a growing plot in the Community Garden.
It is made possible thanks to a donation by a community-minded gardener who would like to help expose more people to the enjoyment and benefits of growing their own plants/flowers/food.
The rental fee is normally $20 per year.
The Community Garden is located at the end of MacArthur Drive next to the Batavia High School.
For more information check out:
Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/BataviaCommunityGarden
City website -- https://www.batavianewyork.com/community-garden
Or call Janice Smith at City Hall: (585) 345-6325
