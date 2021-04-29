Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 29, 2021 - 11:36am

Free 2021 rentals for five raised growing beds available at city's Community Garden, first-come first-serve

posted by Press Release in City of Batavia Community Garden, Announcements.

Press release:

Attention City of Batavia residents -- you can be one of five gardeners to receive a 4' x 4' raised bed rental – for FREE for the 2021 growing season at the City of Batavia Community Garden.

This opportunity is offered on a first-come first-serve basis to city residents who do not already have a growing plot in the Community Garden.

It is made possible thanks to a donation by a community-minded gardener who would like to help expose more people to the enjoyment and benefits of growing their own plants/flowers/food.

The rental fee is normally $20 per year.

The Community Garden is located at the end of MacArthur Drive next to the Batavia High School.

For more information check out:

Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/BataviaCommunityGarden

City website -- https://www.batavianewyork.com/community-garden

Or call Janice Smith at City Hall: (585) 345-6325

Comments

Calendar

April 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button