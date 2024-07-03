Free Acting for Large Markets class available to GLOW residents

Press Release:

Registration is now available for Acting for Large Markets, a 2.5-hour acting class focused on on-camera techniques featuring brand specialist Andria Schultz and NYC casting director Amy Gossels.

The class is free for members of the GLOW region and costs $25 for non-members. In-person slots will be prioritized for GLOW members, with any remaining in-person slots available on a first-come, first-served basis. The rest of the class will be conducted via Zoom.

The in-person session will be held at Main Street 56 Theatre located at 56 Main St, Batavia.

Class size is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

To register, email the following information to iamandyrich@gmail.com:

Are you a GLOW member?

Would you like to attend in person?

Which date would you prefer: Aug 3 or 4?

A confirmation email will be sent upon acceptance into the class. Payment methods accepted include Venmo, Cashapp, PayPal, check, or cash (@iamandyrich on all platforms).

Interested individuals are encouraged to forward this information to others who may be interested.