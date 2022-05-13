Free anti-rabies immunization clinic scheduled for Thursday in Batavia

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department will be hosting a FREE drive-thru anti-rabies immunization clinic on Thursday, May 19th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia).

“We encourage all residents to take advantage of this opportunity to make sure that their animals are immunized against rabies and that the vaccinations are kept up to date,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Please leave wildlife alone and do not feed, touch, or adopt wild animals (including baby wild animals), stray dogs or cats.”

Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats and ferrets, but voluntary donations are accepted. Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal—limit 4 pets per car maximum.

To save you time, please click here to fill out your registration form in advance. Be sure to print out two copies for each pet to be vaccinated and bring them with you to the clinic.

The next anti-rabies immunization clinics are as follows:

Genesee County Clinics at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia, NY) Thursday, August 11th, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15th, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 13th, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Orleans County Clinics at the Orleans County Fairgrounds (12690 Rt. 31, Albion, NY) Saturday, June 4th, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 13th, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 15th, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



For more information on Health Department services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call 589-3278 for Orleans County or 585-344-2580 ext. 5555 for Genesee County.