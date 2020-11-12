Free coat giveaway Wednesday at Community Action's parking lot

Press release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee in Batavia is holding a free coat giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of our office at 5073 Clinton Street Road in Batavia.

New and like new coats will be available for children and adults of all sizes.

We are also accepting new and like new coats for donation with no broken buttons or zippers. To donate or if you have questions please contact Lisa or David at Community Action at (585) 343-7798.

COVID-19 mask wearing, and social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to at this event. Currently, we are unable to reserve coats for individuals prior to the event.

The mission of Community Action is to provide services, with dignity and respect that help people become self-sufficient.