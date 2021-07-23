Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics available at GC Fair Monday through Friday next week

Press release:

GO Health is bringing free COVID-19 vaccination clinics to both the Genesee and Orleans county fairs this year.

The one shot Johnson and Johnson will be available as well as the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The second dose of Pfizer will be scheduled at the health department.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those that are 12 and older, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be administered to people that are 18 and older. Everyone under the age of 18 seeking vaccination must have a parent or guardian with them to provide permission.

“The vaccination rates in both Genesee and Orleans counties are slowly increasing, but we are still lagging behind New York State,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for GO Health. “The majority of the cases we are seeing in both counties are people that are unvaccinated.”

Genesee County Fair Monday, July 26th 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27th 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28th 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29th 1:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, July 30th 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in being vaccinated can stop by the county emergency preparedness and health department trailers and choose the vaccine that is best for them.

There is a lot of misinformation out there about the vaccines, so health department staff will be available to answer any questions or concerns that residents have.

“The fair is a perfect place to reach members of our community and this is a great opportunity for residents that have not been vaccinated yet, to conveniently get vaccinated while they are visiting the fair,” Pettit said.