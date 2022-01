Press Release:

The Town of Batavia will be distributing free COVID test kits on Monday, January 24, 2022. The distribution will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Batavia Town Hall DRIVE-UP WINDOW. There are 110 available test kits, with two tests per kit. Those attending must be a Genesee County resident and may take up to two kits per household, while supplies last. Must provide proof of residency.